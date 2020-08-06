West Lincoln re-opens community centre walking track

For the health and well-being of residents, customers, and staff, the West Lincoln Community Centre is expected to re-open for community use starting Aug. 10 and will be implementing a phased approach for facility hours, amenities, activities, and programs, including new protocols to help create a safe and enjoyable experience for visitors.

The move comes about two weeks after Niagara Region entered Stage 3 of the province’s re-opening framework.

West Lincoln will continue to re-open facilities and amenities as it is safe to do so, say township officials.

The phasing of the walking track will include:

• Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. • Walking track will be opened for use • The arena area and gymnasium will remain closed at this time • Facility rental inquires & requests will be reviewed on a case by case basis • Controlled access including passive screening and the use of hand sanitizer upon entry • Requirement for the use of face coverings per Niagara Region Bylaw No. 2020-46 • Patrons to follow physical distancing requirement • Enhanced cleaning of the facility, both during operating hours and during closure • Restricting the maximum number of people in the facility at one time • Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult

Further information, updates will be provided as facility hours, amenities, activities, and programs are reviewed and implemented.

“I think this is a significant milestone in the recovery stage for our municipality. To be able to access our new community center again is a strong signal that our effort has paid off. This opening still comes with the usual caveats of safety and vigilance but I cannot express enough relief that we have come through strong in West Lincoln,” said Mayor Dave Bylsma.