NRP investigating stabbing Lincoln

Saturday, Aug. 8, at about 11:30 p.m., 8 District (Grimsby) uniform officers attended the Bled Hall, in the Town of Lincoln, in regards to a reported stabbing.

Officers attended the area of South Service Road and Sann Road, locating a man suffering from stab wounds. The man was transported to an out-of-region hospital and is currently in critical but stable condition.

Detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) are appealing to the public for assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police at 905-688-4111 Ext. 9148.

Information on crimes can also be submitted anonymously using Crime Stoppers of Niagara. To leave an anonymous tip, please contact Crime Stoppers via:

Telephone – 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)