Retiree helps Lincoln cover up for COVID

Lincoln resident Barb Chamberlain just wanted something to do in her retirement.

Thanks to COVID, she ended up making over a thousand facemasks, raising $500 for Village of Hope in Lincoln.

“Honestly, I was just looking to get into some kind of business, something to keep me busy now that I’m retired,” said Chamberlain. “I didn’t expect to have this fall into my lap.”

It started in March, when a cousin who works at Toronto General Hospital called saying 1,000 masks a week were needed. Despite starting immediately, the crisis was averted before she was done.

Not to let her effort go to waste, Chamberlain donated the masks to Village of Hope asking for voluntary donations in return, helping raise $500.

To purchase a face mask, call 905-325-2510.