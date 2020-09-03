ReStore charity discount event Thurs.-Sat.

Help Grimsby’s Habitat for Humanity ReStore “ReStore” the community by participating in a food donation drive for a nice discount on purchases.

This Thursday, Friday and Saturday bring a non-perishable food or supply item to the ReStore to receive a 10 per cent discount coupon for any purchase. To show appreciation for their continuing hard work, frontline healthcare workers will receive a double discount of 20 per cent.

All donations made at the Grimsby location will go to the Grimsby Benevolent Fund foodbank. They especially need kids’ snacks and toiletries.

These coupons are valid until Sept. 5 and can be used at any Niagara ReStore location. For more information, please visit: habitatniagara.ca