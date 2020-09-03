NewsNow E-Edition September 3 2020

Silverdale Hall dinner drive-through Sept. 11

  • Posted: September 3rd 2020
  • Category: Events

Silverdale Community Hall invites all to enjoy a chili/soup & corn roast drive-through Friday, Sept. 11 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Participants get a choice of chili or soup with corn, fresh buns, butter and a homemade fudge brownie for dessert (gluten free option available).

All this is available for a cash donation, which will support repairs and improvements for the community hall.

“We’ve had wonderful community support in the past and pray this will continue during COVID-19,” said event organizer Jake den Hollander.

Comments are closed.

Local News Matters! Help Support News Now with a Voluntary Subscription

Would you like to support NewsNow in its efforts? This is your opportunity.

Get Details