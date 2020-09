Niagara Regional Police, 8 District officers, were called to a residence on John Street in Grimsby for a report of a domestic disturbance.

Officers attended the scene and their initial investigation learned that a 36-year-old male had just left from the residence with his five-year-old son.

Officers have located the man and child in Niagara Falls. The man has been arrested. The child is safe, say police.

This investigation is ongoing. More details will be released as they become available.