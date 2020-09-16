Niagara 2021 Canadian Summer Games postponed due to COVID-19

The Canada Games Council (CGC) and the 2021 Canada Games Host Society, have announced their decision to postpone next year’s Niagara 2021 Canada Summer Games after consulting with the Niagara Region, the Province of Ontario and the Federal Government. The Games were originally scheduled to take place in August 2021 but, due to continued public health concerns relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, they will be rescheduled to the summer of 2022.

The Canada Games are held every two years as an event for amateur sport, representing the highest level of national competition for thousands of up-and-coming Canadian athletes. More than 5,000 participants and 4,000 volunteers are expected to take part in Canada’s largest multi-sport event in the Niagara Region.

Given the uncertainty created by the ongoing pandemic, the decision to postpone the Games was made to ensure the health and safety of all the athletes, coaches, staff, volunteers and spectators expected to attend this event.

“All of our athletes, coaches and volunteers are top of mind for us in deciding to postpone the Games. No doubt this decision will be disappointing for those who have been training and preparing for the 2021 Games, but we hope to find their understanding and support,” said Evan Johnston, chair of the Canada Games Council Board.

“We made this difficult decision now, after careful consideration, to protect the health of Canadians and give all stakeholders more time to adjust their preparations. We will be reviewing options for new dates for the Canada Summer Games to take place during the summer of 2022 in the Niagara Region.”

No decision has been made yet on the new dates for the Canada Summer Games in Niagara, but both the CGC and the Niagara Host Society are aiming for the rescheduled Games to take place during the summer of 2022.

Both organizations will continue to monitor developments relating to the pandemic and to safeguard the health of all participants, staff and volunteers.