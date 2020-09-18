West Lincoln barn rebuilt, with help

What started as a concerned neighbour making a few inquiries quickly turned into in a barn raising in West Lincoln last week.

Andy and Amanda Pilot have lived at their Caistor Gainsborough Townline home for 10 years.

Andy had begun building a new barn to expand the family’s hazelnut growing operation, but high winds earlier this month collapsed the whole project.

Last Friday, neighbours and members of the Dunnville Attercliffe Christian Reformed Church as well as members from the Smithville Christian Reformed Church came to the Pilots’ aid.

Several dozen volunteers gave their time at different points throughout the day, including serving lunch for those on hand.

“I was in shock when it collapsed. I’m still in shock, really,” said Andy.

“This is amazing. I would never have expected anything like this. There have been people coming and going all day. It really has been something to see. I cannot thank them all enough.”