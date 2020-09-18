NewsNow E-Edition September 17 2020

West Lincoln barn rebuilt, with help

  September 18th 2020
  • Category: News
Caistor Gainsborough Townline resident Andy Pilot got a little help last Friday when a few dozen friends and neighbours volunteered their time for a good, old-fashioned barn raising.
What started as a concerned neighbour making a few inquiries quickly turned into in a barn raising in West Lincoln last week.

Andy and Amanda Pilot have lived at their Caistor Gainsborough Townline home for 10 years.

Andy had begun building a new barn to expand the family’s hazelnut growing operation, but high winds earlier this month collapsed the whole project.

Dozens of volunteers filtered through the Pilot’s land last week helping with everything from the barn raising to providing lunch.

Last Friday, neighbours and members of the Dunnville Attercliffe Christian Reformed Church as well as members from the Smithville Christian Reformed Church came to the Pilots’ aid.

Several dozen volunteers gave their time at different points throughout the day, including serving lunch for those on hand.

“I was in shock when it collapsed. I’m still in shock, really,” said Andy.

“This is amazing. I would never have expected anything like this. There have been people coming and going all day. It really has been something to see. I cannot thank them all enough.”

