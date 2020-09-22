Young offender faces series of charges after abduction hoax

This morning (Sept. 22) at 10:40 am, 8 District (Grimsby) Niagara Regional Police officers attended the area of King Street and Nineteenth Street in Jordan for a report of an attempted abduction of a 16-year-old male by an armed suspect.

Officers attended the scene and located a stolen 2004 Black Chevy Avalanche, nearby, with damage to the front passenger side bumper.

At 12:45 pm, investigators deemed that the area was safe. The public and schools were advised to lift their safety protocols.

Further investigation by detectives determined that there was no threat to the public or the community and the report of an armed abductor was fabricated.

A 16-year-old male, from Lincoln, has been arrested and charged with the alleged following offences of:

Public Mischief

Theft of Motor Vehicle

Theft Under $5000

Monday (Sept. 21), the young offender was believed to have stolen the vehicle, from Haldimand County.

Later Monday, while in possession of the stolen vehicle, the young offender is believed to have attended a gas station in the City St. Catharines, pumped gasoline into the vehicle, and left without making an attempt to pay.

The male has been released on an appearance notice and is expected to appear at court in October, at the Robert S.K Welch Courthouse, located at 59 Church Street, in the City of St. Catharines.

The investigation remains on going by detectives with 8 District (Grimsby).

The Niagara Regional Police is prohibited from releasing the name of the youth under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police at 905-688-4111 ext. 5400.