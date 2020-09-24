Lincoln’s Pioneer week starts this Saturday

Lincoln’s Pioneer Day is going to look a little different this year. For starters, it is going to be Pioneer Week.

The Lincoln Museum has planned a mix of virtual and in-person activities for Pioneer week, which runs from October 3 to 10. Each day, the @culturelincoln account will post new videos to Facebook and Instagram that feature pioneer craft demonstrations and museum artifacts normally present on Pioneer Day of other years, as well as educational interviews.

Additionally, there will be in-person events.

Craft days for kids, which take place on Oct. 3, 4 and 10, will consist of four crafts throughout the day, with two indoor and two outdoor. These pioneer crafts include candle-dipping, nature crafts and more.

Registration for kids craft days cost $15 per one adult and one child.

Adult events span a number of activities, including Fraktur Folk Art, Rug-hooking, as well as educational lectures. Costs vary per event.

Additionally, the museum will be selling Pioneer Craft Kits for fun at home. These take-home packages will include a variety of early settler handicrafts .

Craft kits can be pre-purchased for $10 per kit online at lincoln.ca and will be available for pick-up from the Lincoln Museum on Saturday, Oct. 3.

To view a full schedule of events during Pioneer Week and to register visit:

lincoln.ca.