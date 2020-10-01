‘Secret Lives of Collections’ opens at Gr. Museum Oct. 6

The Grimsby Public Art Gallery (GPAG) and Grimsby Museum are teaming up for a new exhibit that tells the ‘hidden’ tales of Grimsby.

The organizations are running a joint exhibition called ‘The Secret Lives of Collections’, made up of select pieces of art and artifacts that tell the story of Grimsby.

The exhibit will be the museum’s opening attraction when it opens to the public once again on Oct. 6 and will be there until Nov. 6.

The collection has been located at the GPAG for view by appointment only during the month of September.

GPAG director Rhona Wenger said she was excited for the first “truly” collaborative event between the gallery and the museum.

“We’ve been planing a lot more together since COVID began,” she said.

Visitors will be required to wear masks and adhere to all COVID safety protocols. Numbers will be limited and family groups are encouraged. A brochure that can be used as a self-guided tour and a scavenger hunt activity for kids are available on request.