Grimsby DIA hosts pair of events

With businesses in all corners of the globe facing serious challenges due to impacts of COVID-19, Grimsby DIA is doubling up – and adding a twist – to try draw Niagara West shoppers.

DIA’s annual Ladies Shopping Night event is set to kick things off on the evening of Thursday, Nov. 26, 6 p.m. to close.

“This event, which features a large group of shops and restaurants participating, has been very popular for many years,” said Luca Vitali, vice-president of the DIA’s board of directors.

“There will be extended hours, tons of in-store promotions and giveaways and lots of hospitality to thank our customers.”

And if that was not enough, says DIA board member Bryan Macaulay, the next day will mark a kick off for several days of deals.

“The Friday (Nov. 27) is Black Friday and a lot of retailers will have deals which span into the next week. This is especially important given COVID’s impact,” noted Macaulay.

“All downtown businesses are very aware of our customers’ concerns and we share those concerns, too. By having Black Friday week promotions, all our customers can take advantage of the deals we’ll be offering with no concern of overcrowding or long waits.”

All COVID guidelines will be adhered to with cleaning practices, occupancy levels and social distancing.

Making sure all can access downtown to take advantage of sales and DIA merchant hospitality is also a reason the pilot project, The Ride’s On Us, will span six days.

That program will offer free, two-way transportation to and from downtown destinations.

“That is just a great idea and we are excited to see how it works. It is the first time any community has done this type of program,” said Macaulay.

“If it works, we would love to see it become a regular feature.”