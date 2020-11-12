Grimsby DIA Ladies Shopping Night event returns Nov. 26

Despite the uncertainty of 2020, one thing is certain: the annual Grimsby DIA Ladies Shopping Night.‎

The DIA event is set to kick things off on the evening of Thursday, Nov. 26, 6 p.m. to close. Many merchants will be offering special discounts, perks and incentives.

“This event, which features a large group of shops and restaurants participating, has been very popular for many years,” said Luca Vitali, vice-president of the DIA’s board of directors.

“There will be extended hours, tons of in-store promotions and giveaways and lots of hospitality to thank our customers.”

To help residents across West Niagara access downtown to take advantage of sales, the DIA and NRT On Demand have teamed up for a pilot project, ‘The Ride’s On Us’.

The program will offer free, two-way transportation to and from downtown destinations through NRT’ door-to-door service. This service starts Thursday, Nov. 26 and runs to Wednesday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. However, it is extended to 10 p.m. For Ladies Shopping Night.

“This is a great idea and we are excited to see how it works. It is the first time any community has done this type of program,” said DIA board member Bryan Macaulay.

“If it works, we would love to see it become a regular feature.”