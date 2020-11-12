Salverda’s anniversary supports Community Care

Since Nov. 1, 1974 the smell of fresh baked goods emanating from Beamsville Bakery’s ovens has filled downtown Beamsville.

This Saturday, marking the occasion, owner Klaas Salverda, his son Ben, and Ben’s son Nathan will continue the tradition to help Community Care of West Niagara.

From 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., 10 per cent of all sales will go to the local charity.

“We appreciate being part of the community for so long and we are happy to do a little bit to give back when possible,” said Klaas.

The trio expect to be selling a lot of their famous, fresh-made donuts, noting they have become even more popular as treats with more people being home these days.

“It’ll be Boston Cream Saturday,” said Ben.

Their wide selection of bread – sour dough, New York rye, French loaf and Opa’s bread will also be ready. As well, they are taking Christmas orders for almond rings, English fruit cake, Christmas cookie trays, hand-made chocolate letters and more – with 10 per cent to CCWN.