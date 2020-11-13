Grimsby readies for ‘reverse’ Santa parade

One way or the other, Santa Claus will be finding downtown Grimsby on Saturday, Dec. 5 – the traditional first Saturday of the month in which the parade in his honour is held.

This year’s event will be a ‘reverse’ parade with as many as eight locations around town. The man in red will be located in a special spot on Main Street right by the arch in the heart of downtown.

“There are two things most people think of when they think of the Grimsby Santa Claus Parade,” said Trevor Ruzylo, a supervisor with Grimsby’s parks and recreation department, who is helping coordinate this year’s event.

“Santa Claus and Grimsby firefighters’ food drive for Grimsby Benevolent Fund are two big traditions and we are very happy we can continue them.”

Stacy Elia, executive director of GBF, and others organizing the event noted all COVID-19 safety guidelines will be adhered to closely.

“I want to keep our volunteers and the public safe. That is Number One,” said Elia.

The event is set to run from 5-9 p.m. with firefighters set up to accept donations from 8 a.m. on at Peach King Centre and be set up on Main near Santa for drive-thru donations.

The west bound lane of Main Street will be closed at 3 p.m. Vehicles will be allowed to pass by the firefighters and Santa in the eastbound lane.

Special bags for the food drive will again be circulated by NewsNow. Watch for them with the Nov. 26 edition.

More parade information will follow in next week’s edition.