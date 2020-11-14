Missing West Lincoln boy found

UPDATE:
Shaheen has been located and is safe.
The Niagara Regional Police Service would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in this matter.
___
The Niagara Regional Police Service is currently searching for a missing 13-year-old boy in West Lincoln.
Shaheen Sherzady was last seen at approximately 9:42 a.m. in the area of South Chippawa Road and Caistor Gainsboro Townline Road, this morning, Saturday, Nov. 14.
Shaheen is described as:
- Male
- 5’
- Medium build
- Short black hair
Clothing description:
- Army coveralls with black tracksuit underneath
Shaheen is believed to be travelling by foot and possibly heading to Fort Erie.
Police and his family are concerned for Shaheen’s welfare and are requesting the public’s help in locating him.
Anyone with information regarding the location of Shaheen is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service dispatch at (905) 688-4111, dial option 4, extension 4325.