Missing West Lincoln boy found

Shaheen Sherzady was last seen at approximately 9:42 a.m. in the area of South Chippawa Road and Caistor Gainsboro Townline Road, this morning, Saturday, Nov. 14.

Shaheen is described as:

Male

5’

Medium build

Short black hair

Clothing description:

Army coveralls with black tracksuit underneath

Shaheen is believed to be travelling by foot and possibly heading to Fort Erie.

Police and his family are concerned for Shaheen’s welfare and are requesting the public’s help in locating him.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Shaheen is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service dispatch at (905) 688-4111, dial option 4, extension 4325.