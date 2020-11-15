Santa Claus committee to light up WL with contest in lieu of parade

By Tristan Marks

NewsNow

West Lincoln residents will get a chance to show off their famous Christmas cheer after all.

Although the Township’s annual Santa Claus Parade was cancelled months ago out of caution for Covid, the Parade Committee has announced the ‘West Lincoln Sparkles’ contest.

Residents across West Lincoln can enter the contest to show off their Christmas lights display by registering on wlparade.com.

Homes and businesses must be fully decorated by Dec. 21 and be available for viewing from 4-10 p.m. until Dec. 28 to be judged. The last date to submit an entry form is Dec. 20.

Winners will be declared in four categories: in-town Smithville, rural, not-for-profit and business.

Santa Claus Parade Committee media coordinator Scott Crawford said this is a chance for the people of West Lincoln to show of their creativity and Christmas cheer.

“We look forward to seeing the creativity that West Lincoln brings,” he said.

“We’re expecting some original ideas during this original time.”

The final contest winner will be announced New Years Eve.

“Watch our website, because we’ll announce the prizes very shortly,” Crawford said.

This contest is the first event for the newly minted Santa Clause Parade Committee, as the parade itself was cancelled earlier this year.

The committee was formed to continue West Lincoln’s beloved parade after the death of long-time parade president, Dave Willis.