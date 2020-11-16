Lincoln employee at Jordan Arena tests positive for COVID-19

Town of Lincoln officials are reporting that a part-time staff person at the Jordan Arena tested positive this afternoon (Monday) for COVID-19.

The staff member is undergoing mandatory self-isolation measures and the Town will be working actively with Niagara Region Public Health officials to trace the source of the exposure. Public Health will be conducting contact tracing as per their standard operating procedures.

To date, the Town of Lincoln has not been contacted by Public Health of any other potential exposures to staff or visitors. This case is in addition to a positive case identified on the weekend in a patron who visited Jordan Arena as part of a user group on Nov. 9.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Town has enhanced cleaning procedures at all facilities and, out of an abundance of caution, will be conducting a deeper cleaning of Jordan Arena this evening.

“The safety of our staff and community members is our absolute highest priority,” said Michael Kirkopoulos, CAO of the Town of Lincoln.

“Positive cases in the community are a reminder that the risk of exposure to respiratory viruses is very real and we must continue to remain vigilant and follow all public health protocols.”

The Town continues to implement policies and procedures to ensure a safe environment for all who work in and attend our facilities, in accordance with our COVID-19 Safety Plan.