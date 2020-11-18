West Lincoln council: Bradaric to be offered seat

By Tristan Marks

NewsNow

Runner up in the 2018 municipal election, Shelley Ann Bradaric, will be offered the Ward 3 seat at West Lincoln created by the resignation of Coun. Chris Coady.

West Lincoln Council made its decision at Monday’s meeting.

Bradaric was the runner-up in in the Ward 3 race losing to Coady by 53 votes.

The motion passed 5-1, with only Mayor Bylsma dissenting.

All councillors present said that they would prefer a byelection in normal circumstances, but those who voted for appointment justified their decision because of the intensifying pandemic.

Coun. Jason Trombetta was among those who voiced concerns over holding a vote while Niagara was under restrictions imposed by the province.

“I was for the byelection until we were put into the position we’re in,” Trombetta said, referring to the ‘Code Orange’ COVID-19 restrictions in the Niagara Region.

Coun. William Reilly agreed noting he was worried that a byelection would further deplete the Township’s already strained reserve funds.

“From a financial perspective, it (a byelection) doesn’t make much sense,” Reilly said.

Bylsma voted against the motion. He said citizens should have a chance to exercise their vote.

“I do hold to the citizens’ right to choose a rep,” Bylsma said, although he added that he did not doubt his fellow members of council felt the same despite their decision.

Former Coun. Coady announced his resignation through a written letter submitted to clerk Joanne Scime on Oct. 13. He has since moved to British Columbia. Council subsequently voted to accept his resignation letter in Oct. 26.