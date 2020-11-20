Busy, safe time in downtown Grimsby

The tradition of Grimsby’s Santa Claus Parade will continue this year – albeit in a very different format.

A “reverse” parade entitled “Holiday of Hope” is set for the traditional day, Dec. 5, the first Saturday in December.

“The Holiday of Hope will be a day to experience the spirit of the traditional parade – while also providing residents the opportunity to support local businesses and those in need in our community – a safe environment,” said Trevor Ruzylo of Grimsby recreation services department who is helping organize the event.

From 5-9 p.m., participants in this unique event can visit several locations across town where lights, special displays, and other traditional parade components will be on display to see from the safety of their vehicles.

Stops will be identified on a pre-published map with a recommended route. While locations and the route are still being finalized, the guest of honour has confirmed his participation.

“Santa Claus will be stopping in Downtown Grimsby on his sleigh on Main Street near the ‘Welcome to Grimsby’ arch,” said Ruzylo.

The eastbound lane only of Main Street West from Ontario to Christie streets will be closed from 3-10 p.m. on Dec. 5 to accommodate Santa.

Cars can pass by Santa as well as Grimsby firefighters who will do pick-ups of their special Grimsby Benevolent Food drive bags adjacent to the man in red.

The special bags will be inserted in next week’s edition of NewsNow.

Those who choose to participate in the reverse parade will also be able to make donations at any drive through location in addition to downtown. Throughout that Saturday, firefighters will be accepting food donations at the Peach King Centre from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.