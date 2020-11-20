WL introduces flag policy

West Lincoln council hopes the municipality’s new corporate flag policy will now be clear for future requests to fly flags for special interests.

A request form will be accessible at westlincoln.ca. Applications will be handled by Township clerk Joanne Scime, who will determine their eligibility based on the flag policy’s criteria.

If eligible, Scime will submit the request to council in the information section of meeting agendas.

The policy also has guidelines to determine the order of precedence of flags and lists the specfific circumstances when the Township will fly flags at half-mast.

Council approved the policy with little debate. The only change made was an amendment introduced by Coun. William Reilly, which removed the need for a vote from council regarding the flag requests in favour of receiving as information.

He noted that none of the other municipalities in West Niagara require a vote within their own flag policies.