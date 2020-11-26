Food drive tradition continues

A lot of events have been shelved for 2020 but Grimsby’s Santa Claus Parade and firefighers food drive won’t be on that list.

Saturday, Dec. 5, the traditional day for these activities will again see them take place in town – just in a very different way.

“We are thrilled to be continuing in our relationship with Grimsby firefighters,” said Stacy Elia, Grimsby Benevolent Fund’s executive director.

Grimsby Firefighters Association members will start the day at the Peach King

Centre to accept non-perishable food donations from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. At the end of that run, their presence will shift to Main Street’s north side which will be closed to traffic starting at 3 p.m. in preparation for one of eight total stops for the “drive by” parade, which will run from 5-9 p.m.

The firefighters and a Santa “float” will be set up on the north side allowing traffic to flow by in the west bound lane. With cars flowing by slowly, firefighters will accept food and monetary donations handed out of vehicles.

One thing which will be decidedly different this year will be the cancellation of the sorting process normally held at Trinity United Church.

Elia noted there was simply not enough space to conduct the process and provide suitable social distancing measures.

The new GBF Hub at 19 Elm St. – the former Different Strokes location – will be the site for the sorting process, done by GBF volunteers.

The need has never been greater. In 2019, 250 families received hampers. This year, that number could top 300.

“Christmas hampers alleviate some of the emotional stress and extra expense that many families and individuals experience during the holiday season,” Elia said.

Items needed include: fruit juice, cereal, tea/coffee, pet food, hygenic products, laundry soap, tissue and canned meats.

“Gift certificates in $25 increments would also be great. If $10 is all someone can do, that is greatly appreciated, too. GBF will top those donations up.”

Look for food drive bags with this edition of NewsNow.