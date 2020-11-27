History lives at Grimsby Museum gift shop

Shop Local this holiday season and find unique gift-giving ideas at the Grimsby Museum Gift Shop.

They carry a large variety of stocking stuffers, hand-made jewellery, books, modern and retro toys & games and more. For the season, they also have a selection of Christmas Decorations and Ornaments including the traditional glass pickle.

Stop by and check out the museum during the following hours:

• 12 to 5 p.m. Monday to Wednesday;

• 12 to 7 p.m. Thursday;

• 12 to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

These hours are in effect from Nov. 24 to Dec. 19.

Private shopping times are available. Book a reservation either by emailing museum-public@grimsby.ca or by phoning 905-945-5292.

COVID-19 safety protocols are in place and mandatory for all visitors.

Museum members receive 10 per cent off most merchandise. Annual membership fees are $22 for individuals, $32 for family and $85 for corporate membership.