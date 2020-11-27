Lincoln drive thru tree lighting ceremony Nov. 28

The Town of Lincoln, with sponsorship from Tim Hortons, hopes to brighten up this Christmas season with a Drive Thru Tree Lighting event at the Fleming Centre this Saturday.
The event takes place from 6 – 8 p.m. and allows those registered to participate from the safety and comfort of their car.
• Drop off letters to Santa;
• Say hello to Santa & Mrs. Claus from the car;
• Pick up a limited edition 50th Anniversary ornament (while supplies last);
• Enjoy free hot chocolate from Tim Hortons;
• Pick up a free take-home kids craft kit;
• Pick up a free activity kit from the Lincoln Public Library;
• And much more.
Participants must register in advance online at Lincoln.ca or by calling 905-563-2799 ext. 319.
Lincoln Fire Rescue will be present collecting non-perishable food items and toys for those in need.