Lincoln drive thru tree lighting ceremony Nov. 28

The Town of Lincoln, with sponsorship from Tim Hortons, hopes to brighten up this Christmas season with a Drive Thru Tree Lighting event at the Fleming Centre this Saturday.

The event takes place from 6 – 8 p.m. and allows those registered to participate from the safety and comfort of their car.

• Drop off letters to Santa;

• Say hello to Santa & Mrs. Claus from the car;

• Pick up a limited edition 50th Anniversary ornament (while supplies last);

• Enjoy free hot chocolate from Tim Hortons;

• Pick up a free take-home kids craft kit;

• Pick up a free activity kit from the Lincoln Public Library;

• And much more.

Participants must register in advance online at Lincoln.ca or by calling 905-563-2799 ext. 319.

Lincoln Fire Rescue will be present collecting non-perishable food items and toys for those in need.