WL Fire drive-thru food drive this Saturday

The West Lincoln Firefighters Association is holding a ‘Fill-a-Truck’ food drive this Saturday at the Leisureplex from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Firefighters will be on hand to accept donations for West Lincoln Community Care.

Firefighters Association president Tamara Clark said this event will gather donations that would have normally come in during the Santa Claus Parade, which was cancelled due to Covid concerns.

“Since we aren’t able to collect food donations at the Santa Parade as we usually do, we decided we needed to find a new way to collect much needed food for West Lincoln Community Care and hoped to make the event fun for the community at the same time,” said Clark.

Donors are asked to remain in their cars.

Requested food items include: canned meat/fish, canned stew/chili, peanut butter, canned fruit/vegetables, personal hygeine and household cleaning products, flour/baking essentials and more.

Additionally, WLCC is looking for gift items for its Christmas program: men/ladies’ gloves, children’s toys, teenager gifts and giftcards and more.

Monetary donations will also be appreciated.

Santa Claus will also be there from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. to say hello to kids and collect their letters. Hot chocolate will be served, courtesy of Tim Hortons.