WL roundabout, Leisureplex vandalized

An 8 District Niagara Regional Police officer discovered fresh damage to the Hwy. 20 and South Grimsby Rd. 6 roundabout in West Lincoln around 7:30 a.m. last Saturday.

Later, similar damage was discovered at the Leisureplex sports fields.

An investigation determined that the suspect vehicle for both instances may be a lifted 4×4, possibly a pickup truck, say police.

Damages were estimated to have been about $7,500 for the roundabout and $5,000 for the Leisureplex.

West Lincoln Mayor Dave Bylsma noted at Monday’s council meeting that the vandalism was a crime that affected all of West Lincoln.

“I think that it was targeted against all residents, there’s no other reason to target the Leisureplex,” Bylsma said.