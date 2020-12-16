Niagara COVID numbers raise many questions

By Mike Williscraft

NewsNow

Save for a couple of days with spiked COVID-19 positives, Niagara Region’s test results have been relatively steady in the face of surging numbers across the province.

Consistently higher numbers in the last few days, however, have many asking, “what’s next?”, includng those on Grimsby council.

Coun. Dave Sharpe – who drew social media ire last week posting the municipality is going in the red zone provincial designation, urging residents to stock up on toilet paper – asked generally if anyone had an update.

“There’s been some talk,” said Sharpe of going red. “What happens if we go grey?”

While nobody had their crystal ball available, CAO Harry Schlange noted a couple of the changes that a red designation would mean, for example, Peach King Arena would have a capacity of 10 people per facility, as would restaurants.

He noted the topic would be on this week’s Emergency Operations Committee meeting.

Calls and questions flow into NewsNow’s office daily from all over Niagara West.

Monday, an operator of a local hair salon called concerned with a call she had just received.

“A lady called to book an appointment as soon as possible. When I asked where she lived, she said she was in the GTA, which is on lockdown,” said the caller, noting she declined the lady’s request.

“My concern is, she will call another salon for sure. She was desperate to have her hair done. She may just lie when she calls the next salon.”

There is nothing formal keeping anyone from travelling from one area to another to shop, visit or use a particular service, but the provincial government has asked people to travel as little as possible. Some restaurants and retailers have set their own standards of serving only local residents and request identification proving residency.

All businesses keep a log of customers for contact tracing purposes.