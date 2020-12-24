Central students cheer up Maplecrest seniors

Central French Immersion Public School students did their share to spread Christmas cheer last week.

Grade 3 and Grade 8 students joined together with the Grimsby Public Art Gallery (GPAG) to create zen-tangle Christmas tree cards for residents at Kilean Lodge and Maplecrest Village in Grimsby.

This project, “Caring Community Cards” was inspired by a local business called ‘b creative within’ and GPAG which wanted to think of creative ways the community could reach out to isolated seniors.

They contacted Central to see if they would be interested in a little art making project to bring a smile to some of the community seniors.

Without hesitation, staff jumped on board and had the students complete the cards and write a little personal note inside each.

“In a year where building connections has been such a challenge, it is heartwarming to see our students at Central taking the time to create a little holiday joy for some of our senior residents at Kilean Lodge and Maplecrest through the Caring Community Cards project,” said Central Public teacher Lee Martin.

For any interested community members, GPAG provided a guided tutorial on youtube for making zen-tangle Christmas tree cards at home.

Search for ‘Caring Community Cards: Zentangle Style Christmas Trees’ on youtube.com.

Stop by the gallery shop to pick up a blank card and envelope.