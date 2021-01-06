NRP investigating Grimsby robbery

This morning ( Wednesday, Jan. 6) at approximately 9:15 a.m., 8 District (Grimsby) uniform officers responded to a robbery call at The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy in the Village Inn Plaza.
Initial investigation revealed two male suspects had entered the store, both suspects were armed with a gun and demanded a woman’s purse and narcotics from the employees.
Both suspects fled the scene in a dark colored sedan, prior to police arrival, and were last seen in the area of Coronation Park.
Suspect 1 is described as being:
- Male
- 20-30 years old
- Blonde
- Approximately 5’6
Clothing description:
- Wearing a hoodie
- Carrying black backpack
- Gaiter style mask
Suspect 2 is described as being:
- Male
- 20-30 years old
- Black hair
- Approximately 5’10
Clothing description:
- Carrying beige backpack
- Wearing a hoodie
- Gaiter style mask
Suspect vehicle is described as being:
- Dark colored sedan
There were no injuries.
The investigation remains ongoing by detectives with 8 District (Grimsby).
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009148.