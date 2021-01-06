NRP investigating Grimsby robbery

This morning ( Wednesday, Jan. 6) at approximately 9:15 a.m., 8 District (Grimsby) uniform officers responded to a robbery call at The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy in the Village Inn Plaza.

Initial investigation revealed two male suspects had entered the store, both suspects were armed with a gun and demanded a woman’s purse and narcotics from the employees.

Both suspects fled the scene in a dark colored sedan, prior to police arrival, and were last seen in the area of Coronation Park.

Suspect 1 is described as being:

Male

20-30 years old

Blonde

Approximately 5’6

Clothing description:

Wearing a hoodie

Carrying black backpack

Gaiter style mask

Suspect 2 is described as being:

Male

20-30 years old

Black hair

Approximately 5’10

Clothing description:

Carrying beige backpack

Wearing a hoodie

Gaiter style mask

Suspect vehicle is described as being:

Dark colored sedan

There were no injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing by detectives with 8 District (Grimsby).

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009148.