Opinion: Major achievements in tough year, says Jordan

(Editor’s note: we requested West Niagara’s Mayors for a review of 2020 and a look into 2021.)

By Jeff Jordan

Mayor, Town of Grimsby

For NewsNow

It is customary as the New Year approaches that we look back and reflect upon the year that was.

While this has been a difficult and challenging year for most, it has also given us an opportunity to slow-down, reflect and strengthen our ties with family and friends.

Our challenges have also created a greater community bond, with people coming together to support their fellow residents, social organizations and our local businesses. This care was evident at our “Reverse Santa Claus Parade” which resulted in over three times the amount of food and donations collected in 2019. The GBF was also the recipient of a very special donation allowing the creation of its

Wellness Hub that will support the well-being of local residents and our community at large.

In spite of the ever-changing pandemic, Council has begun to enact its strategic plan and has prioritized initiatives that will most benefit the community. The largest of these community projects is supporting the building of the new West Lincoln Memorial Hospital. The initial design work has been ongoing and the process to find a builder of our new hospital has just entered its first stage.

Transit has also been an important area of focus for the Town. The launching of NRT OnDemand in August was an important milestone that helps enable the mobility of all residents to travel around Grimsby or the Region, at their convenience.

This service will also create a local link and support for the Grimsby GO Station. Council and Town staff have been actively working with the Region and Metrolinx to expedite this important transit connection.

As we look towards 2021 and an eventual return back to our regular day-to-day life, please keep supporting one another and our community. I certainly look forward to once again meeting you and our fellow residents, and together continuing to move Grimsby ahead.

In closing, I wish you and your family joy, health and prosperity in the New Year.