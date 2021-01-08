Opinion: Mayor Easton gives year-end thoughts

(Editor’s note: we requested West Niagara’s Mayors for a review of 2020 and a look into 2021.)

By Sandra Easton

Mayor, Town of Lincoln

For NewsNow

As we close out 2020, I reflect on the challenges, hopes, and accomplishments we have made as a community.

Like the rest of the world, the global pandemic has caused many hardships for the residents of Lincoln.

Some members of our community have lost loved ones to this horrible disease, and many of our small businesses are hurting because of public health measures being enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19; my heart goes out to everyone affected.

But I am encouraged by the way our residents have responded to the challenges of the pandemic.

Our frontline essential workers have gone above and beyond in caring for our most vulnerable, from grocery store workers to our medical community, we have risen to the occasion of hardship and I am proud of each of you.

We are nearing the end of this ordeal; a safe and effective vaccine has been developed that will end this pandemic and staff are working closely with Niagara Public Health to ensure our community has access to it. In the meantime, staff have been working closely with members of our community and our small businesses to provide guidance and support.

By launching ShopLincoln.ca we have given our community an avenue to engage with our local businesses, we have seen great success with the website, and we will continue promoting a shop local message to help our small business.

In 2021 Council will continue advancing our priorities for the remainder of the term, as our goal is to create a Lincoln that is welcoming, connected, vibrant and resilient; all key elements that will create a community that is a place to grow, a place to prosper, and a place to belong.

These are not just idle philosophies; these are aspirations that each member of council believes will make our community a better place.

Thank you for everything you have done in 2020 and will do in 2021 to make our community a better place.

As we finalize our 2021 budget, we will continue to keep affordability in mind, while also continuing to invest in the high-quality programs and services that our community has come to expect.

Stay safe and have a happy and prosperous New Year.