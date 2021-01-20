NewsNow E-Edition Janurary 14 2021

COVID-19 outbreak at WLMH

In consultation with Niagara Public Health Services, an outbreak has been declared on C Ward of WLMH after two patients and two staff have tested positive.

The two patients have been transferred to COVID-19 units at the Hamilton General Hospital and the Juravinski Hospital. The two staff remain in self-isolation.

HHS Infection Prevention and Control and Employee Health Services are working with Niagara Public Health to identify and inform individuals who may be contacts.

C Ward is closed to new admissions and visitors. However, visitors can be permitted on compassionate grounds.

Additional cleaning in the unit beyond the enhanced cleaning practices that are already in place is underway.

