Local photographer donates proceeds from firefighter calendar to GBF

Veteran photographer Mitchell Brown has found a way to give back to the community, while making use of his passion for taking photos of firefighters in action.

Teaming up with the Grimsby Firefighters Association, Brown created a calendar from his library of photos from his body of work and has been selling copies of it to raise money for the community.

At $20 per calendar, Brown has already raised more than $700, all of which he said he will give to the Grimsby Benevolent Fund (GBF).

Brown’s motivation was simple.

“During the lockdown I was bored stiff,” he said, adding that he wanted to make something to help the community.

It was not a hard decision for Brown to team up with the Grimsby Firefighters. In more than 30 years of photography, he has taken a number of pictures of firefighters in action.

“My niche is firefighters,” he said. “I’ve been taking photos of them for years and I have thousands of pictures.”

The decision to donate the calendar proceeds to GBF was of equal importance to Brown, who wanted to support its mental health programs.

“GBF has had a good mental health focus and that’s important to me since I live with mental health,” he said. “I’m still looking for more sales, since the more sales there are, the more GBF can get.”

To order one of Brown’s calendars, email him at mitchell@mitchellbrown.ca. He is selling them for $20 each, and will sort out the order details upon being

contacted.