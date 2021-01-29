NewsNow E-Edition January 28 2021

Cole’s open and ready to serve

The DeVries family (in a 2019 photo) – Nancy and Harry, centre, with Curtis,
left and Dave – are preparing for the future at a new site for their Cole’s Florist
operation. When it happens, the transition will be seamless, says Harry.

Yes, the future for Cole’s Florist will be at a new location, but in the short-term, the team is ready to serve the community and its customers.

“When people found out we had sold the land, they thought we were closing; not at all,” said Harry DeVries, owner of Cole’s Florist since 1986.

“We are open now for curbside service and we will be moving to a new location when we’re ready for that transition.”

The business itself is in a transition as Harry’s sons Curtis and Dave have been brought in to help run the operation.

“We are building for the future,” said Harry.

Currently, Cole’s is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday for pick-up and delivery.

Customers are asked to call ahead to place their order or go online.
“We’d like to thank our customers for their support through COVID and especially over the years which gives us the opportunity to rebuild and grow,” said Dave.

