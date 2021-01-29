Niagara’s Community Coordination Task Force for Covid-19 Vaccination comes together for first meeting

Niagara’s new Community Coordination Task Force for COVID-19 Vaccination held its first virtual meeting on Jan. 28, setting the stage for an collaborative effort to input into the extended rollout of Covid-19 vaccines in Niagara.

The Task Force, which was struck last week by Regional Chair Jim Bradley and is chaired by Dr. David Dec, brings together a wide range of community voices in an advisory role to help ensure Niagara’s Public Health-led vaccination effort is secure, fair and transparent.

Dr. Dec said the task force already demonstrated “Niagara’s collective experience and passion” at it’s inaugural meeting.

“I’m excited to work with this diverse group of talented individuals and organizations, and I’m hopeful that we’ll succeed in bringing a community approach to this very ambitious Niagara-wide endeavour,” he said.

At the meeting, the 25 members of the Task Force – representing clinical leadership and health care, primary care, Indigenous-led services, community and social services, local politicians, municipal staff and others – received an update on vaccination planning and rollout so far, and adopted a Terms of Reference that will guide their work going forward.

The group also resolved to meet every two weeks, with the next meeting scheduled for Feb. 11.

Members are expected to sit on the Task Force until the end of 2021, or until immunization of Niagara’s population reaches a critical threshold, as determined by the Task Force.

The Community Coordination Task Force for COVID-19 Vaccination webpage will house updates, resources and other information related to the Task Force. To reach this site, visit niagararegion.ca/health/covid-19/vaccination-task-force.