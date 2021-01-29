Virtual PIC for Smithville master plan Feb. 11

The Township of West Lincoln will host a virtual public information centre (PIC) regarding its Smithville Master Community Plan (MCP) and Subwatershed Studies on Feb. 11 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Additionally, West Lincoln will open an online engagement platform for the MCP, which will be available for residents starting Feb. 4. Residents can reach this platform by visiting: plansmithville.ca.

West Lincoln is currently in the process of completing its MCP study to plan for future growth in Smithville.

This study will identify preferred areas for expanding Smithville’s urban boundaries.

This first PIC will present the purpose and scope of the study, describe existing and future study area conditions and present the preliminary land use concept options.

A subwatershed study is also being undertaken to address environmental and stormwater considerations associated with the Twenty Mile Creek watershed and to support the MCP by identifying areas of concern.

The final MCP will include the locations of roads, distribution and density of land uses, water and wastewater (including stormwater) servicing, environmental protection and sustainable design policies.

The plan will identify the preferred approach to steps that will guide future development and address all infrastructure requirements for the selected urban expansion areas.

To attend the virtual PIC, register with Ryan Lavender via email at ryan.lavender@aecom.com or by calling his number at 647-394-5055.