Ophardt gets $2 million grant

Ophardt Hygiene Technologies Inc. received a $2 million grant to expand their soap and sanitizer dispenser manufacturing capacity from the provincial government.

With Ontario’s support, Ophardt will expand its facilities and move the manufacture of soap and sanitizer dispensers from overseas to its Beamsville location.

The company will increase production to 300,000 dispensers and one million dispenser drive modules per year in Ontario. This will help deliver convenient and precise hygiene solutions to high-traffic areas including airports, shopping malls and medical facilities.

“Premier Ford said ‘Never again; we’re not going to be caught short.’ So we put together a $50 million fund called the Ontario Together Fund. That is used to help manufacturers pivot to help supply PPE in Ontario that we were desperately missing,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.

Ophardt, a global manufacturer of dispensers of soap, sanitizer, paper towels and toilet paper, is investing $7 million in this expansion as well, which includes purchasing molding, automation and bottle making equipment.

“Companies like Ophardt Hygiene have stepped up to the plate throughout the pandemic, showing the Ontario spirit and creating important sanitizing equipment for use in medical, industrial, and many other settings,” said Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff.

Ken Friesen, Ophardt’s general manager, said it was a team effort.

“I’d like to thank the Ophardt team for their tireless work throughout this pandemic,” said Friesen.