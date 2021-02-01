Tragedy in Beamsville

UPDATED POLICE INFORMATION

Niagara Regional Police responded to a call for a serious collision on Greenlane Road in Beamsville at 4:15 p.m. on Monday evening to find a four-year-old boy in critical condition.

Officers arrived on scene in the area of Greenlane and Bartlett Street to find the boy had been injured after the snow sled he was riding entered the road way and he was struck by a passing pickup truck.

The child was transported to a local hospital. Despite the efforts of all the emergency and medical personnel on scene and at the hospital, the child died from his injuries.

Greenlane Road was closed so that detectives from the NRPS Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Forensic Services Unit could conduct an investigation.

The identity of the child is not being released.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who may have information or may have witnessed the collision is asked to call 905-688-4111, ext. 1009089.

