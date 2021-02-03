WLMH to Stage 3 with $15 million more in support

By Mike Williscraft

NewsNow

A step up to Stage 3 of the hospital planning process and an additional $15 million in provincial government support is welcomed news for all involved with West Lincoln Memorial Hospital.

In an announcement Tuesday, Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff said the Ministry of Health has approved the Stage 2 Functional Program submission, which includes:

• A modern, up to date facility with capacity for a total of 61 beds;

• A larger, 24/7 emergency department that will provide more space for staff and patients;

• Maternal and newborn services to support high-quality care during labour and birth;

• Modern surgical suites to deliver care with the best technology available; and

• Outpatient care services including minor surgical procedures such as endoscopies.

“A new West Lincoln Memorial Hospital is right around the corner,” said Oosterhoff.

To support the transition to Stage 3, the $15 million announced will work on planning design and consulting services,” said Bart DeVries, redevelopment director, Hamilton Health Sciences.

Kelly Campbell, vice-president, HHS Corporate Services and Capital Development, said with each step more detail is ironed out and “each level gives a more accurate cost estimate,” adding the shovels are expected to be in the ground in June 2022 with about two years for the project to be complete.

All are still working with the total cost estimate of $200 million for the build.

At Grimsby council Monday night, Mayor Jeff Jordan noted Health Minister Christine Elliott was surprised to hear $50 million of the $60 million local share of the project has already been raised.

“She was very impressed that level of support had been obtained,” confirmed Oosterhoff, adding the entire community is part of that success.