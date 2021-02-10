Region warns of phone scam about COVID-19 vaccines

​Niagara Region Public Health has received a number of reports of a phone scam in the area about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Nobody is calling residents in any official capacity to schedule vaccine appointments at this time, and will never ask for payment for COVID-19 immunization.

Anyone receiving a call like this, please hang up immediately and do not provide any personal information such as your health card or credit card number.

If you receive this type of call you are encouraged to file a report with the Niagara Regional Police if there is an element of financial loss.

COVID-19 vaccine delivery in Niagara is currently focused on priority populations identified by the Ontario government for Phase 1 of COVID-19 vaccination, and vaccine clinics are not open to the general public.

To learn more about protecting yourself against fraud and scams, please visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website at antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca