Praises sung for new high school

Lincoln Council was aglow Monday night as Mat Miller, soon-to-be principal of the new West Niagara Secondary School (WNSS) announced that the new super school will open its doors to 1,500 students in September 2022.

Miller presented a number of features of the new school property, including:

• Two double gyms and fitness centre;

• A synthetic turf field with an 8-lane track; and

• Special shop facility classrooms for technical courses.

Miller said all this would be built on a “clean, safe and fully remediated 20-acre property.”

Miller also lobbied for support for a school theatre. He explained that while the DSBN has alloted $4.2 mill, the community needs to raise $2.6 million to make it happen.

Councillors voiced their support for the theatre, but made no financial commitment.

“It would just be great for all of our communities to have this theatre space,” said Coun. Lynn Timmers.