Habitat Niagara ReStore to re-open for in-store shopping

Habitat for Humanity (HFH) Niagara’s ReStore in Grimsby will re-open its doors for for in-store shopping on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

During the recent lockdown, Habitat Niagara’s ReStores were closed under the provincial order, however its online shopping sites with curbside pick-up grew as people continued to support the charity.

Habitat Niagara’s ReStores are home improvement stores which sell new and gently used furniture, home accessories, kitchens, appliances, building materials, at discount and tax free.

The ReStores play an integral part in Habitat’s mission, bringing financial support to help build affordable homes for local families.

On Tuesday, all three Niagara ReStores in Grimsby, Fonthill and St. Catharines will be open for in-store shopping while going back to their original store hours of Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

HFH has also called for donations to restock the ReStores, which performed well through online sales. Donations will be accepted for drop-off Monday to Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m. They also provide free donation pick-up for larger items.

Visit habitatniagara.ca for more information.