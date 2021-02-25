FORT featured on March 7 reno show

CTV’s new show Holmes Family Effect featuring FORT will finally air this Sunday, March 7.

Popular TV personality MIke Holmes, his daughter Sherry and son Michael, were all in Smithville last summer to tape the episode. COVID-19 caused a series of delays in getting the program on the air, but the time has arrived.

“Mike Holmes and his family have done such an incredible job turning our old, rundown building into a place Smithville’s youth can be proud of,” said Beth Shaw, FORT’s executive director.

Shaw said FORT is continuing to offer youth services during the pandemic.

“Currently we are doing online programs with youth daily with a focus on homework help and mental health. We hope to reopen with limited numbers and safety procedures in place as Niagara returns to the red zone,” she said.