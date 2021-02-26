Niagara upgraded to Red on COVID response framework

After a two-week delay from upgrades to other Ontario regions, Niagara will move into Red – Control designation on Monday, March 1.

Under that designation there are still significant restrictions on some and closure for other businesses or organizations.

Some restrictions for this level include:

• Reducing organized public events and social gatherings to five people indoors and 25 people outdoors;

• Reducing indoor capacity at restaurants, gaming establishments, gyms and fitness centres to a maximum of 10 patrons;

• Outdoor dining, take out, drive through, and delivery permitted

• Cinemas remain closed, and;

• Performing arts spaces remain closed to spectators.

For retail stores:

• Supermarkets, pharmacies, convenience stores and other grocery retailers will operate at 75 per cent capacity;

Other retailers will operate at 50 per cent;

• Retail capacity limits must be posted outside the establishments; and retail locations must do passive screening of customers (indoor malls have their own screening process).