Letter: Appreciative resident thanks Lincoln staffer, EMS workers, WLMH team

(Editor’s Note: Last week’s edition included a rare opinion piece on the front page. This week, another rarity, a Letter to the Editor on the front, from a very appreciative reader. Mr. Goldhang was the subject of a story last week after a Town of Lincoln operations employee stopped the plow he was operating to aid Mr. Goldhang who was in distress while shovelling snow.)

Dear Editor,

We live in a great community!

I would like to take this opportunity to thank Steven Shorthouse for coming to my aid two weeks ago when he discovered me unconscious on my driveway.

I have no recollection of what happened and would like everyone to know that I am doing very well.

This last year has seen some trying times for all of us, but in the midst of it all, my wife and I can attest to the fact that good samaritans do exist.

I am retired but coincidentally, drive a snow plow, clearing the on/off ramps on the QEW!

So, thanks, once again, to “my brother behind the plow”, the paramedics who assisted me, the excellent staff at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital and our wonderful neighbours on Frances Crescent.

Things could have turned out very differently.

Chuck Goldhang

and Bonnie Hoyle

Beamsville