Grimsby Srs Choir back in the swing

After a year-long hiatus, the Grimsby Seniors Choir is back and looking for Grimsby residents of all ages who want to let their voices be heard as part of a new project.

‘Grimsby Sings’ is a new virtual project that looks to gather singers from all over the Town to help spread some good vibes.

Grimsby Seniors Choir conductor Jenn McKillop said this event will debut Grimsby’s “first ever virtual choir.”

“We’ve been silent as a choir since March 2020 and our members have been missing getting together and singing,” McKillop said.

“This project is our response to COVID and what we’ve been feeling all this time.”

Speaking of feeling, Grimsby Sings will focus on making a cover of the hit song Feeling Good as sung by Michael Bublé.

“We’re hoping it will bring some good vibes to the whole town,” McKillop explained.

Those looking to register can email GrimsbySings@outlook.com or call 905-945-2777.

A device that can record video as well as internet access is required.

After signing up, registrants will receive instruction on how to submit an audition as well as links to conducting videos and audio recording for home practice.

There will also be six rehearsals that will take place via Zoom video calls. These rehearsal sessions will be recorded and available online for those who miss a session.

Of course, what makes this project special is that it is open to virtually the whole Town.

“Anyone of at least singing age and up can sign up,” McKillop said.

“In fact, we’re hoping this project can be a sort of follow-up to our inter-generational project from 2019, so any of the kids who sang with us are especially encouraged to join us again.”

Those looking to take part in Grimsby Sings have until March 17 to sign up.

“We’re ready to sing again,” McKillop beamed.