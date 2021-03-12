Niagara Region Public Health announces planned locations for vaccination clinics

The Nigara Region has announced planned locations for COVID-19 mass vaccination

clinics.

Once vaccine supply is available, the following locations have been identified for clinic sites in West Niagara:

• Grimsby – YMCA

• Lincoln – Lincoln Community Centre

• West Lincoln – Community Centre

A Public Health release said these clinics were selected to ensure that 90 per cent of the population will not have to travel longer than 15 minutes to receive a vaccine.

All sites are also accessible by public transit.

The clinics listed here will be offered in addition to local pharmacies and family doctors who may also provide the vaccine once supply is made available.

While not yet available, the clinic schedules will be well publicized through all forms of media, including the newspaper, social media, local radio, municipal websites and through community groups.

As the demand for vaccines is exceptionally high, and the situation is constantly evolving, these locations and details are subject to change.

Residents are reminded that Public Health is not currently booking vaccination appointments, and they should not call at this time.

Vaccine Eligibility

Eligibility is based on Ontario’s three-phased vaccine distribution plan. Public Health will be notifying residents when it is their turn to book an appointment through all local and social media channels.

Once supply is made available, the first group to get vaccinated will be those who are 80 years of age and older, as well as Indigenous adults.

Niagara Region Public Health will then follow the provincial prioritization criteria, moving through progressively younger age brackets until all persons 60 years of age or older have had the opportunity to get vaccinated.

At that point, essential workers throughout the region, as well as other high-risk residents, such as those with chronic medical conditions, will be eligible for a vaccine. The Ontario government hopes to open vaccination up to all Ontario residents by early fall.

For more on the Niagara Region’s COVID vaccination plan, visit niagararegion.ca/health/covid-19/vaccination