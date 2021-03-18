Vaccine sign-ups open for 80-plus

The provincial COVID-19 vaccine registration portal is now open.

Anyone turning 80 or older in 2021 and wishes to make an appointment – or an individual entrusted to make an appointment on their behalf – can now book an appointment either online at Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or by calling 1-888-999-6488.

Individuals will need to have a green photo health (OHIP) card as both numbers on the front and back of the card are required.

Expired cards will be accepted. Anyone still with a red and white health card, or who needs assistance with booking, call 1-888-999-6488.

Niagara Region Public Health will have at least one clinic running every day of the week, rotating through different communities.

Clinics will be open from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on March 18-19, and then from 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. for clinics March 20 and beyond.

First dates for clinics in each community in Niagara West include:

• March 27 – Grimsby, Niagara West YMCA

• April 1 – West Lincoln, Community Centre

• April 2 – Lincoln, Lincoln Community and Seniors Centre

Each area has its own clinic, except St. Catharines residents who must travel to Thorold to get their shots.

Niagara transit operators will be providing free transit fare to residents to and from their COVID-19 vaccination appointments as of this past Monday.

To receive the free fare, Niagara West riders are required to show the NRT OnDemand driver a vaccination appointment confirmation (e-mail or other format) to board and proof of vaccination for the return trip. This process applies for appointments for both the first and second dose.

Residents will need the following at their appointment: