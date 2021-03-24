Council withdraws lawn sign threats

By Mike Williscraft

NewsNow

It may be a temporary move, but Grimsby council referred the Town’s ongoing lawn sign matter to staff for a report on Monday and rescinded pending letters threatening further action if signs weren’t removed.

Coun. Kevin Ritchie initially just wanted the matter referred, but Coun. Lianne Vardy had the motion amended to include relief for residents facing further action.

Noting a letter received from the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, Vardy called the Town’s bylaw “unconstitutional”.

“We need to immediately cease any action on anyone that has a sign. I think it is inappropriate at this time,” said Vardy.

Ritchie said residents should have permits for signs and residents who received letters had not applied for permits.

A portable lawn sign permit in Grimsby costs $85 for a 30-day period.

Vardy contended the Town cannot pick and choose who gets a letter and who is allowed to leave a sign up.

Voting in favour of referring and rescinding pending action were: Mayor Jeff Jordan, Councillors Vardy, Dorothy Bothwell, John Dunstall, Reg Freake, Dave Kadwell. Opposed were Councillors Ritchie, Randy Vaine and Dave Sharpe.