Province makes vaccines available to ages 75 and up, increases seating for restaurants

Late last week, the Province of Ontario announced a few updates on the COVID pandemic. These included expanding Ontario’s Booking System to individuals aged 75 and older as of March 22, and adjusting indoor dining capacity limits within the COVID response framework to allow for more patrons at a time.

As of Monday, residents turning 75 or older this year (born in 1946 or earlier) can book an appointment through the provincial COVID vaccine registration portal. Eligible residents can book an appointment either online at ontario.ca/bookvaccine or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Information Line number at 1-888-999-6488.

According to the Provincial release, residents ages 60 and older can also book the Astra-Zeneca vaccine at a participating pharmacy or through their family physician.

Effective March 20 for regions in the Red-Control level, capacity limits for indoor dining will be adjusted and based on a standard, scalable calculation that will allow for up to approximately 50 per cent of the indoor dining area to be accessible to the public, subject to physical distancing rules.

The total occupancy cannot exceed 50 patrons in Red-Control which is the current level for the Niagara public health unit.

Residents and businesses are reminded that the Section 22 orders still apply for Niagara region.

Town of Lincoln Mayor Sandra Easton cautioned residents that despite the good news, they cannot let their guards down yet.

“The waters are shifting as far as the pandemic is concerned, and while things are looking hopeful on many fronts, we need to remember that we aren’t through this yet,” said Mayor Easton.

“We are seeing progress with the vaccine rollout, and this is very good. Spring is here and we are getting out and interacting more with others, which is crucial for our mental and physical health. At the same time, with a third wave predicted to strike within the next few weeks and the rising cases of COVID variants of concern, we must remain vigilant.”

For up-to-date information relating to the COVID pandemic, including updates on vaccination clinics, local impacts to facilities and services, and supports for local business, visit lincoln.ca for Lincoln, westlincoln.ca for West Lincoln and grimsby.ca for Grimsby.

For regional updates on the COVID pandemic, including news on the Region’s vaccination program, visit niagararegion.ca/health.